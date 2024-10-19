Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. 89,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 147,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price target on Fireweed Metals from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$265.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

