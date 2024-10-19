Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. 89,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 147,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price target on Fireweed Metals from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fireweed Metals
Fireweed Metals Price Performance
Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
About Fireweed Metals
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
Further Reading
