First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. 540,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

