First Bancorp Inc ME Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,703 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 43,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 24,244,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,106,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

