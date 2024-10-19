First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

