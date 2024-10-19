First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.
First Capital Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at First Capital
In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.