First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

