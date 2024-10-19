First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.
