First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.05 Billion Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 16.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,045,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.