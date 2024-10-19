First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.64. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

