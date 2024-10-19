First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $167.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 1.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $167,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 495,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 186,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

