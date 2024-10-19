First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,116,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $71.29 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.