First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,232 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after acquiring an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 241,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,160,000 after acquiring an additional 209,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

MPC stock opened at $158.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

