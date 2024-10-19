First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,332,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.36.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $895.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $855.35 and a 200-day moving average of $797.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

