First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $212,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $232.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

