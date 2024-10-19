First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

