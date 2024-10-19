First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.