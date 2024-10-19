First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Roth Mkm

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $343.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

FSLR stock opened at $200.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day moving average is $222.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

