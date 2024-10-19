First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,737 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.99 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

