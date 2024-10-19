First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.66. 5,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 5,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.54.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a market cap of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4468 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
