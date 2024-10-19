First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.66. 5,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 5,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.54.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a market cap of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4468 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

