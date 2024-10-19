First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.92 and last traded at $76.18. Approximately 6,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 20,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
