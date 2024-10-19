First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.92 and last traded at $76.18. Approximately 6,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 20,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

