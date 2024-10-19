Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

