Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Fiserv worth $381,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.29. 3,463,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.