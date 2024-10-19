FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 12,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 48,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $602.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 70,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

