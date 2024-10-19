Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

