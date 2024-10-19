Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 318,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,135. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

