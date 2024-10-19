Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000.

IGHG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 4,994 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

