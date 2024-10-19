Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Takes $4.36 Million Position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF makes up 2.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 5.09% of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XOVR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 25,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

