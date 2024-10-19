Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.98 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and have sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.9% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,213,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 411,931 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 124.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

