Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %
FRU stock opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
