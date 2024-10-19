Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading 19% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 19% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 110,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 36,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fremont Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposit. The company was formerly known as Palisades Ventures Inc and changed its name to Fremont Gold Ltd.

