Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

FNLPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

