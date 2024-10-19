Friedenthal Financial Acquires 406 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5,760.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 276,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 225.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $881,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.