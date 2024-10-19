Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $99,523,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.0 %

ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

