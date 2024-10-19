Friedenthal Financial Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

