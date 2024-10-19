Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 27,920 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 5.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Cinemark stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

