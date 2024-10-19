Friedenthal Financial Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPM. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RSPM stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.