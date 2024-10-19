Friedenthal Financial Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPM. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
RSPM stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $37.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.