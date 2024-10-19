Friedenthal Financial Has $208,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 576,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 518,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 1,553,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,649,000 after buying an additional 54,884 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

