Friedenthal Financial Invests $763,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $40,063,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.61 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

