Friedenthal Financial Makes New $754,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $45,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $357.93 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $363.46. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.94 and a 200-day moving average of $315.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

