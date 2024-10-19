Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

