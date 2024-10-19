Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Friedman Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $29,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,251.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,365 shares of company stock worth $91,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.