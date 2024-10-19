Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

HTOO stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

