Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,274,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218,838 shares.The stock last traded at $88.17 and had previously closed at $95.25.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

