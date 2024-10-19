Gaimin (GMRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.84 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and $83,269.10 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00069357 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $139,871.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

