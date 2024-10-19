Gaimin (GMRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,323.64

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $94,323.64 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00069357 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $139,871.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

