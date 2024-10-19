Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Shares Sold by Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,880,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345,173 shares during the period. Galiano Gold comprises approximately 32.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.80% of Galiano Gold worth $46,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 614,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,141 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,919,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 947,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of GAU stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $385.38 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.