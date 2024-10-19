GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $336.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $293.00 to $336.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GEV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Shares of GEV opened at $272.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.85. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

