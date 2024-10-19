GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $262.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEV. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

GEV stock opened at $272.92 on Friday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $281.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

