Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 42.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $167.20 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $176.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.