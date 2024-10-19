General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $308.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.26. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $310.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.18.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

