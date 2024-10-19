Generate Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.4% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.38.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.26 and a 12-month high of $766.28. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $696.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

