Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

American Tower stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

